Holiday road accidents up 31% as of Jan. 1 – DOH

By: Ma. Teresa Montemayor - Philippine News Agency | January 02,2025 - 01:48 PM

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) logged 33 holiday road accidents, with six fatalities, as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The number of holiday road accidents brought the total to 529 or 31 percent higher than the road traffic injuries recorded from Dec. 22, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024.

Four of the six who died were involved in motorcycle accidents.

Among those involved in holiday road accidents were 459 motorists who were not wearing safety accessories like helmets and seatbelts, 383 who were involved in motorcycle accidents, and 94 consumed alcohol before hitting the road.

As many will be coming home to their cities from holiday vacation, the DOH reminded motorists not to drink and drive, and to sleep for at least seven hours before traveling to ensure concentration and quick reflexes.

They were also advised to use helmets and seatbelts and to be mindful of speed limits and road signs. (PNA)

