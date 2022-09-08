DepEd to students: Directly report cases of sexual harassment, violence

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday urged students to directly report to the department cases of sexual abuse and violence in schools through dedicated E-mail and contact numbers.

“DepEd is taking all reports about sexual abuse and violence against our learners in schools seriously as we are determined to ensure that schools all over the country are safe spaces for our learners and free from sexual predators,” DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said in a statement.

“We urge Kindergarten to Grade 12 victim-survivors to report these incidents directly to the Office of the Secretary,” said Poa, who gave assurance that all reports and information will be treated with confidentiality.

The education department’s initiative comes after several allegations of sexual harassment in schools recently surfaced.

Victims can contact DepEd via email ([email protected]), landline (8633-1942 or 8635-9817), mobile phone (0995-9218461, even after office hours.)

