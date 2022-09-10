IN PHOTOS: Landslides, floods in Metro Cebu due to torrential rains on Friday

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 10,2022 - 01:04 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The torrential rains on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2022, caused landslides, swollen rivers, and produced waist-deep flooding in various parts of Metro Cebu.

READ: Pagasa: Heavy to torrential rains felt in cities of Cebu, Mandaue on Friday

At least two separate landslide incidents were reported in Cebu on Friday. The first was in Sitio Batang-Batang in Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City and the landslide incident in Sitio Langoyon in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City on Friday, afternoon.

Authorities, however, did not report any casualties or injured due to the landslide.

LANDSLIDE IN SITIO LANGOYON, BARANGAY MANIPIS, TALISAY CITY.

The situation at Sitio Langoyon in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, after loose soil and rocks covered the road in the area on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2022. | Photo courtesy of CT-TODA

The road in Sitio Langoyon in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, was passable at around 6 p.m. as clearing operations were already complete.

DEBRIS FROM LANDSLIDE CLEARED.

The cleared road in Sitio Langoyon in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City at around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. | Photo courtesy of CT-TODA

Several houses in Mandaue City were also swept away after the Butuanon River overflowed on Friday.

Among those reported were the houses swept away by the flood waters in Calderon, Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.
READ: LOOK: Over 400 families in Mandaue, Consolacion evacuated due to rise in water level

A footbridge in Tabok Maguikay in Mandaue City has also been destroyed by the flood.

This footbridge, which was located in Tabok Maguikay, Mandaue City, has disappeared after it was washed away by floodwaters brought on by heavy rains in the area this Friday afternoon.| Photo courtesy of Kim Jay Rondina Gaviola via Futch Anthony Inso

A 10-wheeler truck was also submerged by floods at the back of the Pedro Calungsod Church in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City.

ALSO READ

Inday now a typhoon, may enhance southwest monsoon

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Butuanon, Calderon, Cebu Daily News, flooding, Friday, landslide, Langoyon, Maguikay, mandaue, Manipis, Sept. 9 2022, Sudlon 1, torrential rains

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.