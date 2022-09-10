IN PHOTOS: Landslides, floods in Metro Cebu due to torrential rains on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The torrential rains on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2022, caused landslides, swollen rivers, and produced waist-deep flooding in various parts of Metro Cebu.

At least two separate landslide incidents were reported in Cebu on Friday. The first was in Sitio Batang-Batang in Barangay Sudlon 1 in Cebu City and the landslide incident in Sitio Langoyon in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City on Friday, afternoon.

Authorities, however, did not report any casualties or injured due to the landslide.

The road in Sitio Langoyon in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City, was passable at around 6 p.m. as clearing operations were already complete.

Several houses in Mandaue City were also swept away after the Butuanon River overflowed on Friday.

Among those reported were the houses swept away by the flood waters in Calderon, Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

A footbridge in Tabok Maguikay in Mandaue City has also been destroyed by the flood. A 10-wheeler truck was also submerged by floods at the back of the Pedro Calungsod Church in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City. ALSO READ Inday now a typhoon, may enhance southwest monsoon