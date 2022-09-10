Gov Aumentado welcomes plan of AFP VISCOM to transfer camp to Bohol

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 10,2022 - 06:32 PM

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado meet some representatives of the AFP VISCOM earlier today, September 10, 2022. | Photo courtesy of Erico Aris Aumentado FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines —  Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado welcomed the plans of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command (AFP VISCOM) to transfer their camp to his province.

In his social media post, Aumentado shared photos of the meeting he had earlier today, September 10, with some representatives of the AFP VISCOM.

The Governor disclosed that AFP VISCOM chose Bohol as the area where they plan to transfer their camp.

“Akong gidawat ang PLANO sa pagbalhin sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Central Command sa Kabisay-an…Kinahanglan silang mobalhin gikan sa Sugbo ug mangita og 40 ka ektarya nga yuta sa atong probinsiya. Gipili nila ang Bohol nga ilang plano sa kabalhinan. Gihisgutan namo ang plano nga sa Ubay ang gamitong lugar kay walay makahatag og halapad nga lugar dool sa airport,” Aumentado stated.

AFP VISCOM is yet to issue a statement on this matter. Its camp is currently located in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

In a separate social media post, Ramil Ayuman, former Apas barangay captain, said that their barangay got its name from the soldiers’ wives who would “apas” their husbands.

“Apan ang dakong pangutana unsay mahitabo sa 18 lots nga iya sa Nasudnong Kagamhanan ug kasamtangan naa mahimutang ang Centcom. Ibaligya na lang kini sa mga dagkong negosyante?” Ayuman stated in his social media post.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, commented on Ayuman’s post stating that Cebu province owned the land where VISCOM’s camp is located.

“Kini pinasubay sa desisyon sa Korte Suprema, niadto pang Abril 2019. Kung duna kay mga pangutana kabahin sa unsa mang luna nga nahisakop sa Camp Lapu-Lapu, mahimo ra gyud kaayo kang mangutana kanako, isip nagrepresentar sa Probinsya sa Sugbo,” Garcia commented.
“Mas maayo tingali nga imo usa klaruhan kaysa moderecho ug tahap nga kini ibaligya na sa mga dagkong negosyante. Mahimo man tingali nga tagaan usa nimo ang Probinsya sa Sugbo sa tukmang kortesiya sa pagpangutana usa kanamo kaysa derechong pang post sa Facebook?,” Garcia further stated.    /rcg

Screenshot of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s comment on Ramil Ayuman’s post regarding the plans of AFP VISCOM in transferring their camp to Bohol on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

