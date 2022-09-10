Barangay Flores in Catmon town opens basketball, volleyball tournaments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 14 teams will vie in basketball and volleyball events of the Kabataang Flores Sports Fest 2022 in Barangay Flores, Catmon town, north Cebu on September 11, 2022.

The opening ceremony and the competitions will both be held at the Barangay Flores sports complex.

This sporting event is organized by Tingog Kabatan-onan sa Flores the barangay’s official youth organization through its founder Rybryb Branzuela.

Eight teams will vie in basketball featuring the various sitios of Barangay Flores, while six teams will see action in volleyball.

The basketball event will be divided into two divisions, midget and mini.

The champion team in the midget division will take home P7,000, while the second to fourth placers will pocket P5,000, P3,000, and P2,000, respectively.

All non-winning teams will receive P1,000.

In the mini division, the top finisher gets P5,000, while the second to fourth placers will bring home P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively.

Non-winners will get a P500 consolation prize.

The volleyball team champion will pocket P5,000, while the second to fourth placers will get P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively. The rest of the teams will receive P500 as consolation prize.

The main purpose of the event, according to the organizers, is to unite the barangay’s youth and to provide them with a program such as the twin sports events that will kick off tomorrow.

Organizers said they have been organizing the sports event since pre-pandemic, but was halted during its onset. So they expect a higher level of excitement among the youngsters in Barangay Flores.

The opening ceremony will have musical performances by Mix Vibes and St. John Percussion. For more information about the opening and the competition itself, check out Tingog Kabatan-onan sa Flores Facebook page. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops