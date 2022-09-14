No ‘luxury vehicles’ allowed for local gov’t operations, says DILG

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units are not allowed to acquire or use “luxury vehicles” for their operations, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos said on Wednesday.

Abalos made the reminder as he pointed out that the economy is still reeling from the effects of COVID-19.

“Manatili po tayong matipid sa pagpili ng sasakyan lalo na’t hindi pa tayo nakakabangon sa masasamang epekto sa ekonomiya ng pandemya ng COVID-19,” Abalos said in a statement.

(Let’s be frugal when it comes to vehicle purchases especially since our economy has still yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“Dapat po tayong maging halimbawa sa ating mga nasasakupan sa masinop na paggamit ng pondo ng bayan,” he added.

(We should be a good example to our constituents on how to be mindful in using people’s funds.)

DILG considers a vehicle a “luxury” if it has an engine displacement exceeding 2,500 cc if gasoline-fed, or 3,500 cc if diesel-fed, and/or with an engine exceeding four cylinders; passenger vans or pick-up type vehicles with an engine displacement exceeding 2,500 cc if gasoline-fed, or 3,000 cc if diesel-fed, and/or with an engine exceeding four cylinders; and multipurpose vehicles and vans with an engine displacement exceeding 2,500 cc if gasoline-fed, or 2,800 cc if diesel-fed, and/or with an engine exceeding four cylinders.

For sports utility vehicles, DILG considers them luxurious when its engine displacement exceeds 2,700 cc if gasoline-fed, or 3,000 cc if diesel-fed, and/or with an engine exceeding four cylinders.

Abalos also stressed that motor vehicles should not contain a brand name.

The Secretary, through Memorandum Circular (MC) 2022-105, also encouraged local governments to purchase motor vehicles with alternative fuel types such as biofuels, flex-fuel, natural gas, and solar power.