Viral Tatay from Dalaguete, Cebu finishes Junior High School

CEBU, Philipines —Remember Tatay Florentino “Flory” Idias of Dalaguete town in southern Cebu?

Tatay Flory finally finished Junior High School thanks to the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System (ALS).

He proudly received his diploma during the commencement exercise held at a public high school in Cawayan, Dalaguete on Monday, September 12, 2022.

“Bisag tigulang nata dili na babag ang pag kab-ot sa atong pangandoy sa atong kinabuhi,” Tatay Flory said.

(Our age should never be a hindrance in achieving our goals in life.)

Tatay Flory, 50, is a father of nine. This backhoe operator and driver lives in Barangay Manlapay in Dalaguete town located about 90 kilometers south of Cebu City.

According to him, he was forced to stop attending school when he was only 15-years-old because of financial constraints. He was in second year high school then.

Instead of going to school, Tatay Flory said, he had to work to help his family.

But never stopped believing that he will one day wear a toga and receive his high school disploma.

Aside from finally graduating high school, Tatay Flory said, he wanted to be an inspiration especially to his children.

He wanted to teach them the importance of education and how hardowrk will help you reach for your dreams.

One of Tatay Flory’s daughters, Guillerma, 20, also finished senior high school last June.

Tatay Flory and Guillerma went viral on social media after the latter uploaded their heartwarming photo that was taken on her graduation day.

Obstacles

Tatay Flory shared that attending school and working at the same time was never easy. He had to overcome a lot of “obstacles” before he finally managed to graduate last Sept. 12.

Before anything else, he had to be a father to his nine children and provide for their needs.

“Lisud kaayo nga moeskwela nya mo trabaho pa, para lang naay ikagasto sa mga anak nga nang eskwela pud ug makakaon sa matag adlaw,” Tatay Flory said.

(It was very difficult for me to be studying and working at the same time just to make sure that I am still able to earn and provide food for my children and send them to school.)

And because of budget limitations, it was also difficult for him to prioritize the things that he needed for his studies.

“Pero gikaya ra ang tanan, ug Mapasalamaton sa Kahitas-an,” he said.

(But I managed to overcome all these difficulties and I am very grateful to God Almighty.)

Inspiration

By sharing his story with CDN Digital, Tatay Flory said, he wanted to be an inspiration to others.

He wanted to especially encourage the youth to always prioritize their education and to never waste precious time.

“Para sa mga kabatan-onan karon na dapat dili nila sayangan ang panahon ug edad mentras bata pa kay sa pag eskwela dako kaayo ug oportunidad kung makahuman gyod ug eskwela..Hunahunaa nga ang ginikanan malipay og maayo kung makahuman ug skwela,” he said.

(I would like to encourage the youth of today to never waste their time while they are still young and for them to finish their studies because opportunities will always be there for a graduate. Always remember that your parents will be very happy if you are able to graduate.)

