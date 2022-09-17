Netizen accuses nurses at Talisay City hospital of allegedly ‘treating them poorly’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A netizen has made a post on social media, where she detailed the alleged poor treatment that she and her son received from two nurses at the Cebu South Medical Center (CSMC), which was formerly the Talisay City District Hospital.

The netizen Cheng Trencio said she posted what allegedly happened to her and her nine-year-old son on social media so that they could raise awareness about the unfortunate incident.

In her post that has gone viral, Trencio shared that she brought her son to the hospital for an anti-rabies injection at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

The boy was bitten by a dog while they were in Aloguinsan town, and since they were already on their way home to Talisay City when the incident happened, she decided to bring the boy to the CSMC for anti-rabies injection.

But to her surprise, the hospital personnel, who met them, were allegedly not as accommodating as she had expected.

Aside from the alleged harsh treatment that they had received from a male nurse and a female nurse, who were handling the night shift, Trencio alleged that they were also repeatedly told that anti-rabies injection was not for free.

“…murag giminusan nlng MN jd kaau,,,oo pobre me pero grabi sad ilang tratar,,Ang amo purpose unta nga maenjeckan Ang Bata, Ang kabalaka sa ginikanan,ilang pun an,” she wrote.

(They seemed to look down on us…yes, we are poor, but their treatment of us were something else…our purpose to go there was to have the boy get injected [with anti-rabies vaccine], they instead added to the worry of a parent.)

Trencio said they later on decided to just bring her son to a private hospital for better care.

Her Facebook post from nine hours ago already gathered over 7, 000 reactions as of this writing.

Hospital management has yet to issue its official statement on the matter.

But Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said in a separate FB post late afternoon on Saturday, Sept.17, that he had been getting messages telling him of the incident that happened at CSMC.

Gullas said the city had no jurisdiction of the hospital since the facility and its personnel were now under the Department of Health (DOH).

However, he said, they had an Aksyon Agad Desk at the government hospital that was manned by two City Hall personnel to assist the indigent patients.

“I have already asked our employees sa (at) City Hall assigned at the hospital (at the) sa Aksyon Agad Desk to find out what happened,” Gullas said.

“Until then, we will all have to wait for the formal investigation of the hospital to finish. From what I know, they are currently investigating the matter as we speak,” he added.

While the wait for the outcome of the investigation, Gullas is asking Talisay City residents to visit their Aksyon Agad desk located at CSMC for assistance especially on their billing concerns.

Gullas also asked Trencio for coordinate with his office for assistance.

“In whatever way the city government can help you, we are open to help anyone,” the mayor said.

/dbs