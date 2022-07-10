Capitol mulls creating body tasked to manage all district, provincial hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If it means ensuring efficiency and providing quality service to patients, the Cebu Provincial Government plans to create a body dedicated to managing all 16 district and provincial hospitals here.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia made this announcement at a recent press conference.

Garcia said she plans to tap Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), to lead the group as the overall administrator.

“Hopefully, Dr. Loreche will be heading the team. Probably, I might ask her to come in as hospital administrator, the provincial and district hospital administrator,” said Garcia.

“The group will be focusing on the administration aspect of running these hospitals. It’s no joke really… So, (they will be there) to see to it nga this is also run efficiently nga walay waste of resources, kana laging culture of excellence sa atong mga medical workers nga kana bang ayohon og tratar hilabina ang mga pobre nga mosulod, they deserve really good service and courtesy and tanan,” she added.

Should the Capitol’s plans push through, the group will also be responsible for finding ways to upgrade the hospitals and their corresponding services, including hiring more doctors.

“I know that feeling nga wala na kay madaganan unya mao ra nang ospitala. So, we will try very best gyud to updgrade our services nga iupgrade ang services,” the governor explained.

Aside from being the chief pathologist of DOH-7, Loreche also serves as a consultant in public health affairs for the provincial government.

RELATED STORIES

Capitol to partner with private HMOs for provincial hospital services

Provincial, district hospitals have enough beds — Gwen

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy