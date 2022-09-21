267 4Ps beneficiaries in Bohol graduate from program 

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital | September 21,2022 - 06:45 PM
4ps graduates

4Ps beneficiaries from Bohol receive their plaques in a 4Ps graduation ceremony at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City on September 16, 2022. | DSWD-7 photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 267 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Bohol have graduated from the program this September 2022.

In a statement, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Central Visayas (DSWD-7) said that these household beneficiaries are already “self-sufficient,” or are already in the level 3, based on the Social Welfare Development Indicator (SWDI) of the agency.

To formalize their exit from the program, the DSWD-7 held a 4Ps graduation ceremony at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City on Sept. 16.

“To be considered a self-sufficient household, the beneficiary should have sustained income at the time of graduation, and be able to cope with their daily needs,” the agency said in the same statement.

These 267 households came from 25 local government units in Bohol.

After-care monitoring

DSWD-7 director Shalaine Marie Lucero, during the presentation of the 267 4Ps graduates, emphasized their achievement, wherein  47 monitored children are already college graduates and 37 others are now employed in various government agencies.

She said some 4Ps parent leaders have also become barangay councilors, and others are working in non-government organizations.

After the ceremonial turn-over of 4Ps households’ case folders, Mabini Municipal Mayor Ongie Bernales-Lim pledged to have an after-care monitoring program for the 4Ps graduates as part of the sustainability plan.

TAGS: 4Ps, Bohol news, DSWD-7, DSWD-7 director Shalaine Marie Lucero, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program

