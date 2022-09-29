Celebrities Entertainment

‘Shopee’ trends on Twitter after Toni Gonzaga becomes its new endorser  

The charming and classy Toni Gonzaga-Soriano connects with the huge crowd of UniTeam supporters during a campaign rally. FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Online shopping app Shopee on Thursday revealed its newest ambassador, TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga, a move that was put under a firestorm of criticism most especially on Twitter.

The topic “Shopee” and “Bye Shopee” trended in Twitter Philippines, garnering 298,000 and over 7,500 tweets as of posting.

 

A number of social media users said they have uninstalled the app on their phone.

“Shopee made a WRONG decision to hire her and lay off some employees,” a social media user said of Gonzaga while alluding to the company’s reported move to downsize the number of its employees in the country in a bid to “optimize” its business.

READ: Shopee to downsize PH workforce 

“The marketing team should probably start bidding their jobs goodbye too,” another social media user said.

Shopee, in response to the backlash, told the Philippine Daily Inquirer that it chose Gonzaga due to her “mass appeal” and that it has nothing to do with her political leanings.

 

