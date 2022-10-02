Doug Kramer proud of daughter Scarlett’s silver win in Taekwondo

Former basketball player Doug Kramer is mighty proud of her daughter Scarlett’s performance in a Taekwondo competition recently.

Kramer expressed his elation over her daughter’s silver win in his Instagram post yesterday, October 1, sharing photos during and after the competition.

“So, so proud of our baby doll, Scarlett!,” Kramer initially said.

“This is your first face to face taekwondo sparring tournament, and you got your much deserved silver medal,” he added.

Kramer revealed that Scarlett initially expressed her lack of self confidence and there were times she asked if the sport was for her.

“But each and every time you cried in frustration, you also came back and challenged yourself even more,” he said.

