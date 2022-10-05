Congressman Rama assures support for ‘Singapore-like’ Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City South District Representative Eduardo “Edu” Rama has assured Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama of his support for a “Singapore-like” Cebu City.

Cebu City Mayor Rama, during his speech at a ceremony for his first 100-day in office, last Monday, October 3, 2022, publicly announced his intention to meet with the two district representatives of Cebu City to ensure that their initiatives in Congress would be in line with the goals of the city government.

READ: Rama envisions a Singapore-like Cebu City

Rama said he would like to “sit down” with both Cebu City South District Representative Rama and North District Representative Rachel “Cutie” del Mar and let them know that they are part of the current city administration’s bid for a “Singapore-like Cebu City,” when it comes to progress and orderliness.

“Ayaw mo pataka og butang og mga projects nga mag-away ang Sanggunian. Masuko ang Mayor. We must be working as one, synergizing as one,” Rama said.

Congressman Rama, for his part, said he has no problem with it and ensured support to the city government.

“I have always been open to collaborating and consulting with all colleagues in government, as well as other stakeholders and industry leaders from different sectors, for what would be best for Cebu City,” the congressman told CDN Digital in a text message on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

CDN Digital tried to reach North District Representative Rachel “Cutie” del Mar but has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

Before winning the Congress seat for Cebu City South District last May 9, 2022 elections, Edu Rama was a former Cebu City councilor and an ally of Mayor Rama. He is also the nephew of Mayor Rama.

Since he assumed office, Congressman Rama principally authored 13 bills and co-authored one bill.

His principally authored bills, include an Act Creating the Kidney Institute of Cebu and an Act Converting the Cebu Technological University into a University System to be known as the “Cebu Technological University System.”

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rama: Most of 21-gun salute projects achieved on first 100 days in office