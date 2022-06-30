Rama envisions a Singapore-like Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly inaugurated Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama envisions Cebu City to be Singapore-like.

In his inaugural speech on June 30, 2022, Rama said that he needs the help of all stakeholders in the city to achieve this dream to make Cebu City a highly developed city.

“Will you support me? Will you support the city government? This is my new term. We must make it successful,” said the mayor.

The mayor also sought the help of the Cebu City Council led by newly sworn-in Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia to achieve the goals of the city as legislative support is crucial to the major projects of the city.

Rama said in the next three years, he plans to finally finish the long-awaited bus rapid transit (BRT) system, as well as begin the studies for the light railway system, monorail system, and cable cars, to provide mass transport to the growing number workers in the city.

Subways, viaducts, widened roads, and other infrastructure projects should import connectivity in the city from the hinterlands to the coastal areas.

For his first 100 days, Rama wants to pay fully the SRP loan, materialize the 93-1 deal, realize the BRT project, convene a traffic summit, asphalt the city streets, install public WiFi, roll-out of Let There Be Light project, socialized housing such as the Medium Rise Buildings (MRBs), housing for city employees, equip and modernizing the police force, and build new police stations.

The mayor also wants to bring life into various infrastructures such as landscaping in empty spaces in the city, including center islands and the spaces under skyways, to allow more green spaces in the city.

He wants to redesign sidewalks, build more roads going to the SRP, build a new Cebu City Hall at the SRP, and other projects that he believes will improve the lives of residents.

True to his campaign, Rama said he will strengthen communication and coordination with the barangays in order to improve the delivery of services down to the sitios.

The mayor is asking the public to support his administration’s endeavor to build a Singapore-like Cebu City.

Rama took his oath in front of Appellate Justice Jacinto Fajardo, Jr. at past 9 a.m. on June 30, 2022.

