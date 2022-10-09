OVP to deploy food trucks to address malnutrition nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Three food trucks will be deployed by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to address malnutrition in schools nationwide, the office said on Sunday.

In a statement, the OVP Local Affairs and Special Programs Division Chief Norman Baloro said that the program will be implemented in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Health (DOH) through the National Nutrition Council.

“The OVP Kalusugan Food Truck is a program that seeks to help children suffering from malnutrition, hunger, and poor development,” Baloro said.

The three food trucks will each be deployed in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in identified schools, following a 120-day feeding program menu.

“We target nine schools in a year (three schools each in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao), considering that 120 days is prescribed by [the] National Nutrition Council,” said Baloro.

Apart from this, Baloro said the food trucks will also be used to transport food to those affected by calamities.

“Our food trucks will also serve as mobile kitchen[s] during calamities as part of our disaster operations,” he added.

The said trucks were lent to the OVP until 2028, under a usufruct agreement.

