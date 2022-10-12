The anti-cheating head gear for examinations gets attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Students from Batangas State University Rosario Campus showcased their creativity with the “anti-cheating” head gear they used for their midterm examination on Tuesday, October 11,2022.

The idea to design the headgear was simply a joke to lighten the mood of the exams and make them less stressful, according to Mike Balanay.

“Nagbibiro lang talaga ako sa class ko na kung gusto ba nila ng ganito na katuwaan laang tapos may bonus points na makukuha ang may pinakamagandang head gear,” said Balanay

Balanay aslo said that the gimmick was voluntary.

He added that the intention was not to put pressure on the students because this was their first time taking an examination in person following the pandemic.

“First time ng mga bata ang face-to-face na examination kaya naisip ko na para hindi sila mapressure ng husto ay gawin itong pakulong ito,” Balanay said.

He did not anticipate that majority of his students would actually wear it and continue wearing it throughout the exam.

Netizens were humored with the creative act done by the students.

What do you think about this head gear?

