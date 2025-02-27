University of Cebu 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam Topnotchers & Passers

The University of Cebu (UC) continues to uphold its reputation for academic excellence, consistently producing top-performing graduates in national licensure exams.

University of Cebu graduates, Nico Anthony F. Tejano ranked 1st, while John Rey B. Fabre ranked 10th in the 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination

TOPNOTCHERS – February 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination

UC Main graduates, Nico Anthony F. Tejano ranked 1st with a rating of 93.50%, while John Rey B. Fabre ranked 10th with a rating of 88.90% in the 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination, bringing pride to the university and proving its commitment to quality education and student success.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reports that 3,089 out of 6,318 candidates successfully passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Congratulations to Nico, John Rey, and the entire University of Cebu community for this remarkable milestone!

