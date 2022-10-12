After two-year break, Cesafi wars finally begin on Oct. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The much awaited return of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (Cesafi) begins on October 15, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cesafi’s 22nd season gets underway after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic

This multi-sports meet fields a total of 14 Cesafi member schools vying in 30 events, 17 sports disciplines, and 13 academic and cultural events from October 2022 to March 2023.

The season starts with its centerpiece basketball tournament after Saturday’s opening ceremony at the Cebu Coliseum.

Opening games feature the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats taking on the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the collegiate division at 5:30 p.m. and the guest team, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy, facing the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in a high school game at 6:30 p.m.

During its official press conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Marco Polo Hotel, Cesafi president Bernard Nicolas Villamor said that they are very optimistic with the return of the prestigious meet.

“We are here on the journey for the better. This comeback marks not only the revival of the face-to-face tournament, but the revival of sports and academic events that aims to develop students, holistically through the means that they love and enjoy,” said Villamor, who was joined by fellow Cesafi officials in the press conference.

‘Reigniting passion…’

Also present during the presser were Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy, basketball deputy commissioner Danny Duran, Cesafi deputy commissioner for other sporting events Danilo Villadolid, and Cesafi vice president Paulino Yabao.

“This comeback does not only bring with it the reopening of gymnasiums, and courts, but reigniting passion, rediscovering hope, and reinstilling values,” added Villamor.

It can be recalled that the 21st Season of the Cesafi was held earlier this year, which served as a “mini-season” that was limited due to the restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time though, it’s green and go for Saturday’s opening ceremonies.

No vaccine, no play

However, there will be strict rules that will be imposed in this season, mostly related to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 during the games.

Cesafi official physician Rhoel Dejaño said that they have two important rules each player, coach, team, and league official need to follow.

“As far as we all know, we are still in the pandemic stage of the Covid-19, we haven’t developed endemicity,” said Dejaño.

“Our primary precautionary measure that Cesafi has aggregated is to make sure all players and officials should be at least vaccinated two primary doses that the World Health Organizations (WHO) accepted vaccines. It was included in the requirements for athletes have submitted, we’ve already checked on that.”

“There were players didn’t have vaccinated, it was natural they were not allowed to join, unless they’re vaccinated two weeks before their games start.”

In case of a Covid-19 infection within a participating athlete, it is the responsibility of the school or team to follow the quarantine guidelines and have everyone get an antigen test before their scheduled competition.

“The best thing that we are reminding the teams is to have a self-regulation. If there’s somebody symptomatic of the Covid-19 with the team, they can do at least an antigen test and test everybody. That’s their social responsibility,” added Dejaño.

Tiukinhoy, meanwhile, reminded those who want to watch the games to always wear a face mask inside the playing venue.

