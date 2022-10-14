Zafra: Allow unvaccinated senior citizens to visit cemeteries for Undas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is not keen on restricting senior citizens from entering or visiting public cemeteries for the Undas 2023.

Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, chairman of the Committee on Public Order, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, said they had not recommended to Mayor Michael Rama to disallow unvaccinated senior citizens from visiting public cemeteries during the occasion.

“Wala ra. Ang ato man sad gud is ubay-ubay naman ang vaccinated sa Cebu City unlike sa ubang area,” Zafra said.

(No. What we are saying is there are a lot of vaccinated people in Cebu City unlike the other areas.)

“Ang template nga atong gi-adopt is the template prior to COVID times. Maoy atong gi-apply karon,” he added.

(The template that we are adopting is the template prior to COVID times. That is what we are applying now.)

Meanwhile, Zafra said the deployment of police and security personnel in various public cemeteries in the city would start this Oct. 29 and until Nov. 2, 2022.

The councilor said they also recommended to start placing tarpaulins of the “dos and don’ts” inside cemeteries days before Nov. 1 and 2.

Zafra earlier, said that they would not endorse allowing overnight stay in cemeteries, even with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, for the safety of all visitors.

The committee also recommended to implement a ban on liquor and gambling within the vicinity of the cemeteries.

Zafra, however, emphasized that these recommendations would still require the approval of the mayor.

The mayor is expected to issue an executive order related to the celebration.

