Lapu-Lapu mayor: Rules for cemetery visitation to be announced after IATF issues guidelines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will still wait for the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the visitation of cemeteries during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2 respectively.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said this after he received some queries on what policies the city would implement for the visitation of the cemeteries on those days.

Last year, the city has implemented scheduling of visitations for Oponganons, who would like to visit their departed loved ones to avoid the influx of people in cemeteries and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

However, this year, the health and safety protocols against COVID-19 were more relaxed compared to last year.

“Daghang nangutana, mayor unsa may plano sa Kalag-Kalag? Pareha pa ba kaniadto nga gi-schedule ang pagsulod sa menteryo? Sayod gyud mo nga gideklarar na nga ang pagsul-ob sa face mask optional ug anaa kita sa outdoor,” the Lapu-Lapu mayor said.

(Many have asked, mayor, what are your plans for the All Souls’ Day? Will it still be the same as last time where there is a schedule to enter the cemetery? You know that it has been declared that the wearing of the face mask is optional when we are outdoors.)

Chan appealed to the public to be patient and wait for his announcement next week.

“Mao na akong ipahibawo ninyo nga magpaabot ta sa sunod semana sa announcement sa IATF mahitungod sa pagbisita nato sa atong mga minahal sa kinabuhi nga nipanaw na,” he said.

(That is why I am informing you that we will have to wait for the IATF announcement next week regarding visiting our loved ones, who have passed away.)

The Lapu-Lapu mayor said that he would also make an official announcement regarding this on his Facebook page.

/dbs