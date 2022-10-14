200 applicants for Mandaue City’s scholarship program

Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City—At least 200 students have already applied for Mandaue City’s scholarship program.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Committee on Education, said that the submission of applications has probably ended because they are set to meet with the city scholarship board on Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, regarding the scholarship’s status.

Sanchez said the evaluation will start soon.

The 200 applicants will be assessed and those who will be chosen will be called to undergo an interview with the members of the scholarship board headed by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

They will then select who among the applicants will be accepted.

With this year’s P1.5 million budget, Sanchez said that over 50 poor but qualified students will be accepted for the scholarship program.

“Pilian gyud to’ng most qualified kay it’s an ordinance for indigent but deserving students who want to avail of the city scholarship program,” said Sanchez.

Among the qualifications set in the ordinance is that students should have an average of not less than 85 percent with no grades below 80 based on the first up to the third rating period of Senior High. The student should also be a Mandaue City resident.

Beneficiaries will receive P17,500 per semester or P35,000 through reimbursement under this scholarship program.

