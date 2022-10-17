Siargao Island identified as priority for tourism development — DOT

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) has identified Siargao as one of its prioritized places for tourism development after it was ravaged by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in December 2021.

This was stated by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a statement during the opening ceremony of the 26th Siargao International Surfing Cup on Saturday, October 15.

“The resumption of this International Surfing Cup is not only a celebration of the fact that you have been able to put this up for 26 years, but also because you have been able to stage this notwithstanding everything that has come to pass…Truly, this international surfing cup is a celebration of the strength of spirit of the people of Siargao,” Frasco said during a speech in the said event.

“The message of the Marcos Administration is that tourism is a priority. And with that, Siargao is a priority. In the next few years, your island will continue to flourish in partnership with the national government,” she added.

Furthermore, Frasco also said that the DOT has identified infrastructure and gateway access as key solutions to tourist destinations such as Siargao as “the national government is here to help Siargao recover, is here to help Siargao rise to the primary position that it deserves in the world”.

According to Frasco, citing the Provincial Tourism Office, Siargao has welcomed 14,404 tourists for the first semester of the year.

Apart from these, Frasco also gave a P1M check to the Municipality of General Luna as a manifestation of the support of the national government for the international surfing competition in Siargao.

