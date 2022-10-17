Police has POI in killing of public school teacher in City of Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in the City of Naga in Cebu have a person of interest in the killing of teacher Jhun Leo Pañares.

Pañares was found dead, with stab wounds in different parts of his body, in a room at the Naga Integrated Center for Science, Technology, Culture, and Arts in Barangay Inoburan, City of Naga on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, said that they are now working to identify the person, who was seen with Pañares on Saturday afternoon as captured in a security camera of an establishment in the city.

This POI may be able to help shed light on what happened to Pañares, police said.

As of this posting, Caadlawon said that they are asking individuals who can identify the person captured in the CCTV camera of a convenience store.

According to Caadlawon, a co-teacher identified as Simon Cereño said that Pañares informed him that he was in school along with the “7/11 boys.” For now, police are trying to identify who these “7/11 boys” are.

For his part, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), also ordered Caadlawon and his investigators for a speedy investigation of this case.

Meanwhile, City of Naga Mayor Valdemar Chiong has put up a P50,000 bounty for any information that can help find the culprit behind the killing of Pañares.

Caadlawon confirmed this development in his social media post on Monday, October 17.

/bmjo

