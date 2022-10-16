Public school teacher stabbed dead in Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City police are currently backtracking the errands of the public school teacher before he was stabbed and left dead inside a room in Inoburan Elementary School in Barangay Inoburan, Naga City at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, chief of Naga City Police Station, identified the victim as June Leo Pañares, of legal age, a resident of Barangay Tinaan in Naga City.

Pañares was found dead by his co-teacher Simon Cereño around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“Mura ni siya og office sa mga maestra. Dili gyud ni classroom,” Caadlawon said of the crime scene.

(This seems like an office for teachers. This is not really a classroom.)

Pañares was stabbed multiple times in different parts of his body using a knife that was also found at the crime scene together with a pair of scissors.

Caadlawon said that based on the accounts of Cereño, they last communicated with the victim around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

He said that Cereño told them that the victim chatted and informed him that he was in school along with the 7/11 boys.

Having initial information as of this time, Caadlawon said that they were still backtracking on who was with the victim before the incident happened.

They gathered a copy of the security camera from an establishment where Pañares was seen around 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Dili mi ka [ingun] nga mga estudyante ni [7/11 boys] kay kato iyang ka text nga maestra nagingun og asa ka unya ana siya nagkuyog sa mga 7/11 boys. Mao to giadto namo unya amoang gipangutana kinsay permi kuyog nya,” Caadlawon said.

(We cannot say that they were students [7/11 boys] because what the text between the victim and the co-teacher showed that the co-teacher asked where he was, and he answered I am with the 7/11 boys. That is why we went there to ask who would usually accompany the victim.)

Naga City, which is a fifth class component city of the province of Cebu, is approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City.

ALSO READ

Errand boy nabbed for robbing, stabbing teacher

Murder rap readied against arrested suspected thief, who killed nursing student in Lapu-Lapu

Student stabs teacher dead in Samar town

/dbs