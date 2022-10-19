All set for Domingo-Iimura bout in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Esneth Ray Domingo and his opponent, Jukiya Iimura of Japan, passed the weigh-in for their bout on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

During the weigh-in on Wednesday, October 19, Domingo, one of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym’s banner boxers, tipped the scales at 110.22 pounds, while Iimura, an up-and-comer from Tokyo, Japan weighed in at 111.54 lbs.

This will be 23-year-old Domingo’s first fight in Japan. His stablemate, former world title challenger Jeo Santisima, recently scored a sensational knockout against Hiroshige Osawa last June in Osaka, Japan.

This time, it is Domingo’s turn to prove himself by taking on Iimura, who has a record of three wins with one knockout.

Domingo has a far more experienced pro boxing record of 16 wins, eight by knockouts, and two defeats.

Domingo’s trainer and uncle, Michael Domingo, said that his nephew is a hundred percent prepared for the bout after training for nearly five months in Cebu.

“Wala ra man siya na pressure kay naka anhi na siya before sa Japan, nagkig sparring na siya diri before. So ready na gyud siya para ani nga fight,” said Michael Domingo.

(He doesn’t feel pressured because he has been to Japan before, where he sparred. He is ready for this fight.)

Domingo revealed that they had the privilege to train for a such long period after Esneth’s scheduled bout last August got canceled.

In addition, Esneth was invited to spar with ARQ Boxing Stable and Omega Boxing Gym’s pugs, which further sharpened his preparations for the bout.

Esneth traded leathers with top-ranked world title contender Mark Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym and ARQ Boxing Stable’s knockout artist Johnpaul Gabunilas.

“Uhaw kaayo ni siya kay gusto gyud ni siya modaog this time,” said Michael Domingo.

(He is very thirsty for a win this time.)

It can be recalled that Esneth Domingo lost by a controversial 10-round unanimous decision against South African Nhlanhla Tyirha last May 28 in East London, South Africa.

