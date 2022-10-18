Domingo battles Japanese upstart Oct. 20 in Tokyo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the downfall of many Filipino boxers in Japan, Esneth Ray Domingo is optimistic that he will emerge victorious against hometown boxer Jukiya Iimura in their bout this Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Domingo, one of the banner boxers of Cebu-based Zip Sanman Promotions is already in Japan along with his uncle and trainer, Michael Domingo for the upcoming bout.

“So far, confident ko nga mudaog ani nga fight kay ako ning gi preparahan ug maayo ug ako pud gi pun-an ang kuwang sa akong style, sukad pagka pildi nako sa South Africa,” said the 23-year-old Domingo.

“Mas motivated ko karon pag kahuman atong kapildihan nako sa South Africa. Akong gi motivate akong self sa tabang na pud sa akong pinakakusgan nga trainer nga ako-a pud uyu-an. Amo jud ni gi preparahan ug maayo.”

It can be recalled that Domingo lost by a controversial unanimous decision against African Nhlanhla Tyirha last May 28 in East London, South Africa, despite his superb showing.

He currently holds a record of 16 wins with eight knockouts and two defeats.

“Naka move-on nako ato nga duwa wala nako mahimo kay nahuman naman to ako naningkamot nalang ko nga puhon inig dayo nato ug balik didto, need jud nato i knockout. I will do my best pud ani nga fight maka knockout, kung makaya akong buhaton,” added Domingo.

He revealed that he trained for this fight for a long period and he strongly believes that he is physically fit to face Iimura on October 20.

Iimura has a young record of three wins with one knockout. But like most Japanese champions with relatively young pro boxing records, Iimura’s resume can be deceiving.

With that in mind, Domingo said that he will not be complacent in trading leathers with the Japanese.

“Training ug self-discipline jud akong gibuhat. Wala ko mohatag ug kumpyansa ani nga kontra kay kahibalo ko nga maayo ni siya. Pero I’m happy to say nga ready nako ug sa tanan supporters nako, thank you very much. I will do my best and give an entertaining fight,” Domingo concluded. /rcg

