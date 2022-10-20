SFI aims to draw 2 million spectators during Sinulog at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) expects to draw at least two million spectators during the Sinulog Grand Parade in January 2023 along its new route at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Ricky Dakay, SFI Board of Trustees president, in an interview on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, shared that the route for the parade has already been approved.

The Sinulog grand parade, he said, will run all the way from SM Seaside City Cebu to Nustar to Il Corso and then make a right to San Remo, to that area where President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. held a grand rally, and then back to SM Seaside.

“We always expect a crowd of around 2 million every time there is a Sinulog festivity. There are pros and cons. We know that we have just crawled out of our way from COVID-19 and other disasters, so people are actually egging to go around. That’s the pros,” he said.

“The cons are people will also have some kind of resistance to be very careful and to be prudent about the situation knowing fully well that SRP does not have all the facilities similar to what our old route has,” he added.

He, however, assured Cebuanos and tourists that the the foundation has already been “earnestly” making all the preparations as this is the first time that the Sinulog Grand Parade will be transferred to the SRP.

He said they are now in the process of designing the facilities, such as the audience area and the stage, as they consider “as many parameters,” like weather and wind conditions, as they can practically consider for the festivity.

“Bleachers will be there. We hope that we will be able to pleasantly surprise all of you. Of course, let us all manage expectations. Transitions are not easy. Change is always difficult, but we hope that we can manage all of them properly,” Dakay said.

He also reiterated the provision and establishment of tent city for the spectators. He said the SFI will do their best to make sure that basic necessities like water, comfort rooms, garbage facilities, and emergency responders will be available on that day.

Moreover, Dakay said road closures are most likely be implemented only at the SRP and not in downtown Cebu City.

Though he said there will still be Sinulog-related activities at Plaza Independencia and Fuente Osmeña Circle.

“The nightly concerts will still be there. The sellers of t-shirts and tattoos will still be there. But of course, we will transfer some of the festivities to the SRP,” he said.

READ MORE: