Third group of Mandaue flood victims receive financial assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Another batch of flood victims in Mandaue city were able to receive their financial assistance on Thursday, October 20.

A total of 919 beneficiaries from barangays Alang-Alang, Maguikay, Tabok, and Casuntingan received P9,000 financial assistance from the city government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development through the office of Senator Bong Go and Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

This is already the third batch of flood victims who received financial assistance. The first batch received their cash aid last September 22 while the second batch got theirs on October 11.

The massive flooding in Mandaue City last September 9 affected a total of 5,623 families from at least 11 of the city’s 27 barangays.

The event was attended by city and barangay officials and by Senator Bong Go.

Go gave grocery packs to all the beneficiaries, and to encourage them to be more active in sports, he also distributed basketball and volleyball balls.

Children also received vitamins, face masks, and t-shirts.

On Friday, October 21, over 3,500 flood victims from barangay Paknaan will also receive their assistance. /rcg