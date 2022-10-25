Congress will find funding for seniors’ pension hike – solon

MANILA, Philippines — Congress will find funding in the 2023 national budget for the increased pension of indigent senior citizens, Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes of the Senior Citizens party-list said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“We simply have to let the budget process run its course as it has in the House and is ongoing now at the Senate,” Ordanes said.

An increased pension of P1,000 monthly is mandated by Republic Act No. 11916, which lapsed into law last July 30.

“The senators are well aware of RA 11916 and its urgency. The House leadership also has a high awareness of the new law for indigent seniors,” Ordanes said.

Advocates of the welfare of senior citizens praised the law but were worried that its implementation might not be feasible given the tight budget allocations and the growing population of older people.

According to a previous report, the number of older people registered for the program increased from around three million in 2021 to over four million in 2022.

With the increases, lawmakers estimate additional funding of P25 billion would be needed.

But Ordones maintained that the law could certainly be implemented in 2023. He said the issue would be addressed during the bicameral conference after the Senate had passed its version of the budget.

“There is no uncertainty in RA 11916 happening in 2023 because the detailed behind-the-scenes work continues. The best timing would be during the bicameral conference on the 2023 proposed budget,” he said.

“There is no let up in our hard work to champion the welfare of seniors, especially the indigents. We are unrelenting,” he added.—WITH A REPORT FROM JOSHUA GO (TRAINEE)

