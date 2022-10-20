OSCA head: P1.08 billion needed for the Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program next year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P1.08 billion is needed to fund the release of cash aid to senior citizens in Cebu City in 2023.

The amount is higher by 46 percent as compared to 2022’s approved allocation of P739 million.

This is based on the breakdown of the proposed P50 billion 2023 annual budget of the Cebu City executive department submitted to the legislative department on October 15, 2022.

The city council has already referred the proposal to its Committee on Budget and Finance during its regular session on Wednesday, October 19.

In a phone interview, Vicente “Inting” Esmeña, head of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in Cebu City, said the office did not increase their requested amount this year.

He, however, said he hopes that the proposed budget for next year will pass as it is, especially since many incoming senior citizens registered in 2014 until present are awaiting to receive the cash aid.

“P1 billion kapin ang gi-request (last year), pero ila man ng gi-slash maong nahimo nalang anang kantidara pero ang original nga na request nila, segun sa akong gipangutana diri kay wala pa man ko kaabot anang panahona kay bag-o ra man ko ni assume, P1 billion jud na ilang pangayo nya gi-slash lang sa council,” he told CDN Digital.

“Among gi-gather ang information sa 80 ka barangays katong na rehistro na sad pag 2014, kay wala pa man to sila nakadawat. Ang ato pa man rong gihatagan og budget ang 2013 pa man paubos. Amo na isubmit sa council aron mabutangan sad nila og budget sad,” he added.

He admitted that the approved budget of P739 million for this year was insufficient to cover the 12 months assistance of the senior citizens.

In an earlier interview, Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said the Cebu City Senior Citizen’s Program needed an additional funding of P314,500,000 to cover the cash aid of seniors who were not included in this year’s appropriation.

The amount is part of the P1.2 billion supplemental budget (SB 3) the mayor has requested. It will also cover the cash aid for September until December 2022.

Under City Ordinance no. 2453, as amended by ordinance no. 2529, the Cebu City government released cash aid of P1,000 per month or P12,000 for the entire year to qualified senior citizens here.

To date, OSCA has listed 88,040 senior citizens who are qualified to receive cash aid from City Hall.

Meanwhile, City Hall is set to release the assistance of senior citizens for September and October amounting to a total of P2, 000 on October 28.

The distribution is timed with the 78th birthday celebration of Mayor Michael Rama.

“Balik gihapon ta sa naandan nga mag 10 days kay wala pa man nag-usab sa iyang executive order si mayor. Wala na tay cash card, wala na tay authorization. Giundang na na ni mayor. Payroll na ni tanan,” he said.

The city government last held its distribution of senior citizens cash aid in August.

