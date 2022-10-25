Gwen welcomes Palace’s plans to make face masks optional indoors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia welcomed Malacañang’s pronouncement to make the wearing of face masks in closed spaces an option, and no longer a requirement.

Garcia, during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 25, said the national government’s decision is timely.

“First of all, it is apt. It is appropriate,” Garcia told reporters.

The governor added that should the national government’s decision be finally implemented, it would greatly help in the country’s economic recovery.

“We should be back to normalcy by now so we can refocus on rebuilding the economy, and helping people recover livelihoods and businesses. Helping them recover their jobs and pushing for economic regrowth,” said Garcia.

She also took a swipe at those who continue to push for the mandatory use of face masks, a primary preventive measure meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“If we continue to be shackled by these fears… we ask the question what was the vaccination for? What was the aggressive push for not just two doses but even booster shots up to (how many)?” Garcia added.

On Tuesday, Tourism Sec. Christina Frasco announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would be issuing soon an Executive Order (EO) that makes wearing face masks optional, and no longer a requirement, indoors.

Marcos earlier signed an EO that allows the public not to wear face masks in outdoors or well-ventilated, open spaces.

Face masks, however, will still be required inside health facilities, medical and public transportation, Frasco said.

Cebu province, on the other hand, was the first to drop face masks as a requirement outdoors. The move sparked a debate nationwide, and another round of tensions between local officials and former officials of the national government.

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos to order voluntary face mask use while indoors – DOT exec

To wear, or not wear, face masks vs COVID: The zigzag road PH is taking