Mandaue City police bare security plan for Kalag-Kalag 2022

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) continues to prepare for the celebration of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations, said that they have already conducted pre-coordination meetings for the implementation of their security plan.

Oriol said that an initial 265 police personnel will be deployed in the different areas of the city, especially in cemeteries, wharves, terminals, and malls.

These exclude the barangay tanods, force multipliers, personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), and the 40 newly assigned field training police personnel (FTP).

The FTPs will be stationed at the six stations in the city, but before that, they will be deployed to help secure the city’s “Kalag-Kalag” celebration.

They will all be deployed on Saturday, October 29.

The cemeteries will be open starting from 5 a.m to 10 p.m only. Night-overs are not allowed. Likewise, bringing liquors, and weapons, among others, is prohibited.

Mandaue City has eight cemeteries including St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park, all located in barangay Guizo, A.S Fortuna Cemetery, Pagsabungan Cemetery, and Jagobiao Cemetery, among others.

Aside from cemeteries, mobile patrols will be deployed in business establishments, major intersections, and other areas of convergence.

“Gi maintain gihapon nato ang atoang mobile patrols for police presence…..para maseguro nato ang smooth flow of traffic ug safety sa mga manguliay,” said Oriol. /rcg

