Kalag-Kalag 2022: Mayor Rama allows mass and religious activities inside Cebu City cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Holy masses and other religious activities are now allowed to be celebrated in chapels and within cemeteries in Cebu City during Kalag-Kalag 2022 celebration.

This instruction is among the specific guidelines contained in the Directive no. 10-26-22-01 that Mayor Michael Rama issued on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, addressed to the city’s Task Force ‘Disiplina’ and administrators of private and public cemeteries in Cebu City.

Other specific guideline is the prohibition of cooking of food and drinking of alcoholic beverage inside the cemetery premises.

The mayor’s directive, effective Thursday, October 27, also finalizes and reiterates the earlier announcements of the police and the council’s Committee on Public Order on what are the dos and don’ts inside cemeteries.

Any form of gambling and other recreational activities including but not limited to playing and bringing loud sound systems are prohibited inside and about the cemetery premises;

Bringing of any kind of deadly weapons, bladed instruments and the like inside the cemetery is prohibited;

No vendors and selling of merchandise will be allowed inside the cemetery premises;

Vending and and selling of merchandise can be done only on authorized areas which must be outside of the 30 meters radius from the entrance of the cemetery, and

Administrators of cemetery are enjoined to conduct regular sanitation and implement measures of self regulation within their respective cemetery premises to promote public health and safety.

On movement and transportation, the mayor said that limited entry of vehicles may be allowed on the vicinity of the cemetery “if practicable.”

Parking spaces must be located outside of the 500 meter radius from the entrance of the cemetery.

The cemetery administrators may also coordinate with malls for a possible standby points and parking for cemetery visitors, and for possible provision of transport facility from mall to cemetery and vice versa.

