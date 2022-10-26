Cordova releases road closure, rerouting plans for Kalag-Kalag 2022

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Traffic Management (CTM) will implement temporary road closures and rerouting of vehicles during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

In CTM’s traffic advisory, among the areas that will be affected by the temporary road closures and rerouting are Cogon road, G. Jumao-as road, and L. Jumao-as road.

Vehicles coming from Barangay Cogon shall make a right turn to G. Jumao-as, and go straight to K. Dagami hi-way.

Meanwhile, for vehicles and passengers going to Cordova Public Cemetery, only private vehicles are allowed to enter or pass S. Baguio St. corner L. Jumao-as, then go straight to Cogon Barangay road.

Loading and unloading of passengers fronting the entrance and exit of the Cordova Public Cemetery are prohibited to avoid traffic congestion in the area.

Trucks and delivery trucks are also not allowed to enter L. Jumao-as road. However, they may take K. Dagami hi-way Poblacion/Crossroad as an alternative route.

CTM also designated L. Jumao-as street, corner G. Jumao-as street as a loading and unloading area for public utility vehicle passengers.

The CTM will install traffic signs in the affected streets to guide motorists and passengers and to minimize traffic congestion during those days.

Earlier, Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan issued an executive order which establishes the guidelines for Cordovanhons who wish to visit their departed loved ones in the cemeteries during the observance of the Kalag-Kalag. /rcg

