Groundbreaking for CCLEX-Guadalupe ramp set on Nov. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Works for the planned Guadalupe access ramp to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will soon start as the Cebu City government announced on Thursday, October 27, 2022, that the groundbreaking for the project is scheduled on November 8.

Lawyer Jerone Castillo, who also serves as Mayor Michael Rama’s special assistant on fiscal matters and special projects, thanked the project’s proponent as they agreed to carry out the project in accordance with the original alignment.

“Now, there will be immediate access from Guadalupe, Labangon, Tisa, Punta Princesa, Mambaling. From these areas, dili na sila motuyok sa SRP,” Castillo was quoted in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office.

To recall, Rama has pushed for the construction of the access ramp to Guadalupe via V. Rama Ave., which was part of the original design of the CCLEX when it was first introduced as an unsolicited proposal to the city government.

Right now, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), the private entity behind CCLEX, is coordinating with the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) in finalizing the specific alignments for the plan, the PIO said.

This access ramp project is estimated to cost CCLEC another P1 billion in investment.

The Metro Pacific Tollways and Development Corp. (MPTDC), under the direction of Manny V. Pangilinan, presented the city with the plan for the third bridge during the previous term of Rama.

Back then, the bridge’s design included the Guadalupe access ramp.

However, this was dropped after negotiations between the private proponent and the city.

When he took office in November 2021, Rama included in his priority projects dubbed “21-Gun Salute” the reinstatement of the Guadalupe access ramp to the CCLEX.

The mayor also made clear his intentions when he personally visited Pangilinan in his office in Makati City last August 9.

