1 CCLEX lane still accepts cash toll payment until further notice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One remaining cash-lane of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will continue to operate until further notice.

Allan Alfon, president and general manager of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), said that they decided on Friday, Sept. 30 to continue operating one cash lane there.

The decision was made a day before the supposed full implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

The CCLEC began partially converting some of CCLEX’s toll booths to RFID-enabled lanes last July 1, 2022.

CCLEX has 10 toll lanes.

Earlier, the CCLEC in its statement, said that the remaining cash lanes would be converted into RFID, which meant that they would operate in full electronic mode by October 1.

However, with the motorists’ request to postpone its full implementation of RFID for now, Alfon said that they would have one remaining cash-lane that would cater to motorists who had yet to get RFID tags for their vehicles.

“Supposed to be, mao ni ato last day (Sept. 30), sa ato dry run nga mudawat gihapon ta og cash. If you noticed, naa gihapoy isa ka lane, because of the request from our motorists. Di man pwede nga atong pasagdan…Once medyo ok na, we will have to implement the full RFID,” Alfon said.

(This is supposed to be our last day (Sept. 30) of our dry run to accept cash. If you noticed, we still have one lane because of the request of our motorists. We cannot ignore them…If we grant them this once, then it is okay, we will have to implement the full RFID.)

For those who have no RFID yet, you may schedule your installation by registering at cclex.com.ph.



They also cater to walk-ins through their CCLEX Customer Service Centers located on both sides near the CCLEX Toll Plaza and through their offsite installation stations.

With its aim in providing motorists with the most convenient experience at the CCLEX, Alfon was happy to note that as of now, they have at least 90,000 who availed the RFID installation.

“Niabot nata 90,000 nga nakaavail sa atoang free installation. Out of 90,000, atoang average penetration karon is about 30 to 40 percent of our daily average sa moagi,”he said.

(We have reached 90,000, who availed of our free installation. Out of the 90,000, our average penetration now is about 30 to 40 percent of our daily average of those passing through the bridge.)

For now, Alfon said that soon enough, the RFID here would possibly be used in other toll gates outside Cebu.

“Moving further pa gihapon, there is an order from the DOTR aning gitawag nila nga interoperability. Other expressways by San Miguel pareha anang sa SLEX and others mao sad to, moadopt og one system,” he said.

(Still moving further, there is an order from the DOTR that is what they called interoperability. Other expressways by San Miguel like the SLEX and others that is what they will adopt, one system.)

Alfon alsop said that starting last month, they have 16 personnel deputized to implement the traffic rules there and he appealed to motorists that with or without these personnel, they would comply with the traffic rules implemented at the CCLEX.

