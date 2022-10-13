Rama wants ceremonial groundbreaking for CCLEX ramp access before end of October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wants a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of ramp access from the mouth of Guadalupe River into the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) before October ends.

This is according to Architect Yumi Espina, head of the City Planning Development Office (CPDO), in an interview on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

“(The) mayor now wants the original route of the CCLEX coming from the V. Rama up to the bridge. So, over the Guadalupe river. That was the original route when we started it at the University of San Carlos. Unya, wa man na mabuhat pero when I met with CCLEC, they came here I think last week no, we asked them to do it, ingon sila it’s prepared for that already, that connection,” he told reporters.

“The mayor wants a ceremonial groundbreaking on October 28. That’s what the mayor is requesting from CCLEX management. Ceremonial ba aron makakuan sa mga tawo nga there will be an access road sa V. Rama,” he added.

Rama, earlier this year, vowed to push for the construction of this ramp access, as he also said that having this access point would also complement the City’s Guadalupe River Rehabilitation Master Plan, which he aims to revive.

Likewise, in an interview with Manila reporters in September 2022, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) already expressed its support for this plan of the Cebu City government.

MPTC executives said the extension project could increase the number of vehicles using the toll road by 10,000 to 12,000 per day.

CCLEC is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPTC, the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), a publicly-listed infrastructure holding company and a member of the MVP Group of Companies.

