Classes suspended in some areas in Cebu due to heavy rains brought by TS Paeng

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Classes in various cities and municipalities in Cebu have been suspended on Friday, October 28, 2022, due to the heavy downpour brought by Tropical Storm (TS) Paeng.

This as the state weather bureau Pagasa also placed some areas in northern Cebu, including Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Borbon, including the islands of Bantayan and Camotes under Signal no. 1.

Here is the list of the municipalities and cities in Cebu that have so far declared class suspension on Friday, based on their announcements on social media as of 8:45 a.m of Friday:

Pagasa-Mactan also issued Yellow Rainfall warning for some areas in Metro Cebu past 6 am today. Yellow Rainfall warning constitutes 7.5 to 15 liters of rain per square meter.

Community Awareness is advised.

As of this writing, TS Paeng was estimated, based on all available data, at 410 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

TS Paeng brings maximum sustained winds at 75 kilometer per hour (km/h) near the center with gustiness of up to 90 km/h and central pressure of 992 hPa.

TS Paeng is also moving west northwestward with a speed of 15 km/h.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Paeng advances: 6 areas under Signal No. 2, 17 others under Signal No. 1