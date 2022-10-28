CV cops on standby for #PaengPH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Central Visayas are directed to coordinate with their respective Local Government Units, rescue units, Department of Public Works and Highways, and local engineers in case they will be needed for assistance amidst the bad weather brought by tropical storm #PaengPH.

Based on Pagasa’s latest updates, the center of tropical storm Paeng is 220 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, or 305 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

Pagasa hoisted signal number 1 over northern and central portions of Cebu, which includes Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Badian, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, and Cordova.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the police are monitoring the situation in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

“We are keeping track nitong disturbance. Hindi naman lahat ng area ay surmise ang flooding and all. So I already directed all the commanders, they will assess the situation although ongoing yung anti-criminal activity, sabi ko huwag pabayaan yung public safety aspect,” Alba said.

Alba added that his personnel are also closely coordinating with their respective local government units, especially those areas prone to floods and landslides. He further said that police must immediately respond in case of emergencies.

Alba further encourages the public to act swiftly and obey evacuation orders if called.

Alba also visited and inspected the terminals and sea ports on Friday, October 28, 2022, to check the readiness of the drivers and the management, so as with the passengers whose trips to their provinces were cancelled due to TS Paeng.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

#PaengPH: Several sea trips in Cebu cancelled on Friday