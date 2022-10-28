Boy with leukemia needs urgent help for chemotherapy

A 2-year-old boy from Brgy. Liburon, Carcar City, Cebu is in desperate need of urgent financial help as he pushes on with his fight against cancer through chemotherapy.

Ken Galilei Nardo was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 20, 2022. Four months prior to his diagnosis, he suddenly fell down on the ground while playing. Since then, he was unable to stand and walk. Other symptoms also began to appear like pallor, body weakness, and increase in abdominal size. He had pinpoint, round spots on his skin too. These manifestations prompted his family to bring him to the hospital in their city for consultation on April 3, 2022. His complete blood count showed levels not in the normal range. So, they were advised to seek for specialized care. On June 12, he was admitted at a hospital in Cebu City and his bone marrow aspiration was also performed. The results revealed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood, which is also the most common type of cancer in children. It is characterized by the bone marrow making too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. This disease has a high cure rate when it is treated promptly with chemotherapy.

Ken’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on July 13, 2022. In order to achieve complete healing, his attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for at least three years which includes intensive chemotherapy for the first six months. As of the moment, he is on the induction phase of his treatment. His chemotherapy expenses comprising laboratory workups, medical procedures, and medications are very expensive. The estimated cost can reach up to P20,000 every month.

Ken is a jolly little boy. When people look at him, he quickly flashes his beaming smile at them. As the youngest of three siblings, his family loves and treasures him deeply. When asked about her wish for Ken, his mother said, “My wish is that he will be healed completely from his life-threatening disease.” Natural calamities and the prevailing economic difficulties had really affected their source of income. His father worked previously as a sales agent with an income of at least P500 per day at work. But after typhoon Odette, he was out of work. His mother is a housewife who takes good care of the whole family. Even though they are pressed hard financially, his family is still very hopeful that they can surmount these challenges together. Truly, they are really in need of help. Thus, in order to save Ken’s life and sustain his ongoing treatment, his family is humbly appealing for financial assistance from selfless individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.