#PaengPH: Several sea trips in Cebu cancelled on Friday
CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 61 passengers were stranded inside the local government unit-operated passenger terminal building in Hagnaya Port, San Remigio, northern Cebu on Friday, October 28, 2022, as some sea trips were cancelled due to Tropical Storm (TS) Paeng.
According to the Cebu Port Authority, trips bound for Ormoc; trips from Maya Port to Malapascua and vice versa, and trips from Hagnaya Port to Sta. Fe and vice versa were suspended as early as 7 a.m. on Friday.
In a separate advisory, the Coast Guard Station Camotes has also enforced a temporary suspension of voyage of all types of vessels or water crafts trips from Camotes Group of Islands to mainland Cebu Province and Leyte regardless of tonnage, “as proactive measure to prevent maritime accident.”
The state weather bureau Pagasa has placed, on early Friday morning, some areas in northern Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1.
These include Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Borbon, Bantayan, and Camotes Islands.
The following are the other cancelled trips as of 9:30 a.m.:
- Polambato Port, Bogo City to Cataingan, Masbate
- Polambato Port, Bogo City to Matnog, Sorsogon
- Hagnaya Port, San Remigio, Cebu to Cawayan, Masbate
- Maya Port, Daanbatayan, Cebu to Calbayog, Samar
- Carmen Port, Carmen, Cebu to GGC Port, Ormoc, Leyte
- Hagnaya Port, San Remigio, Cebu to Santa Fe Port, Bantayan Island, Cebu.
- Cebu to Tagbilaran City, Bohol
- Bantayan Island to Cadiz
- Cebu-Ormoc
- Ouano to Ormoc
Classes in some areas in Cebu have also been suspended due to the weather.
As of this writing, TS Paeng was estimated, based on all available data, at 410 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.
