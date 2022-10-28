PaengPH: Several sea trips in Cebu cancelled on Friday 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 61 passengers were stranded inside the local government unit-operated passenger terminal building in Hagnaya Port, San Remigio, northern Cebu on Friday, October 28, 2022, as some sea trips were cancelled due to Tropical Storm (TS) Paeng.

According to the Cebu Port Authority, trips bound for Ormoc; trips from Maya Port to Malapascua and vice versa, and trips from Hagnaya Port to Sta. Fe and vice versa were suspended as early as 7 a.m. on Friday.

In a separate advisory, the Coast Guard Station Camotes has also enforced a temporary suspension of voyage of all types of vessels or water crafts trips from Camotes Group of Islands to mainland Cebu Province and Leyte regardless of tonnage, “as proactive measure to prevent maritime accident.”

The state weather bureau Pagasa has placed, on early Friday morning, some areas in northern Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1.

These include Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Borbon, Bantayan, and Camotes Islands.

The following are the other cancelled trips as of 9:30 a.m.:

Polambato Port, Bogo City to Cataingan, Masbate

Polambato Port, Bogo City to Matnog, Sorsogon

Hagnaya Port, San Remigio, Cebu to Cawayan, Masbate

Maya Port, Daanbatayan, Cebu to Calbayog, Samar

Carmen Port, Carmen, Cebu to GGC Port, Ormoc, Leyte

Hagnaya Port, San Remigio, Cebu to Santa Fe Port, Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Cebu to Tagbilaran City, Bohol

Bantayan Island to Cadiz

Cebu-Ormoc

Ouano to Ormoc

Classes in some areas in Cebu have also been suspended due to the weather.

As of this writing, TS Paeng was estimated, based on all available data, at 410 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

