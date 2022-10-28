Alba inspects terminals, ports in Central Visayas



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) inspected Cebu City terminals and ports on Friday, Oct. 28.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7, made rounds and checked the operations and situation inside the Cebu South Bus Terminal and inspected the licenses of drivers there.

“Sa operations sa kalag-kalag, yung sting mga drivers, valid driver’s licenses, yung mga operators ng sasakyan, yung franchise valid,” Alba said.

He also talked with Carmen Quijano, CSBT manager, together with Aden Belza, chief of operations of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7), and Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), on the possible peace and order concerns.

The two officials earlier said they expect at least 50,000 passengers to flock to Cebu terminals due to Kalag-Kalag 2022 and the long weekend.

Alba also went to Cebu City’s Pier 1 wherein he also conversed with some stranded individuals because of #PaengPH and told them that Dalogdog will coordinate with the local government unit in responding to their needs while they are still waiting for their trips.

Alba said that there are also police help desks in the area that the public can immediately ask for assistance. /rcg

