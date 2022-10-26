Around 50k expected to flock to Cebu bus terminals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparations are now ongoing at two of Cebu’s largest passenger bus terminals ahead of the long weekend, which includes the observance of Kalag-Kalag.

Carmen Quijano, manager of Cebu South and North Bus Terminal, said they are anticipating around 50,000 passengers to pass through the two terminals starting this Friday.

“We’re really expecting a lot of passengers considering we have already relaxed some protocols,” said Quijano in Cebuano.

In turn, the terminal manager had advised bus companies to deploy more buses, and even have several ones on stand-by in order to ferry passengers to their destinations.

“We’re expecting around 500 buses to go in and out of the terminals this long weekend,” Quijano added.

The bus terminal management has also requested more personnel to assist them in their operations starting this Friday and until Monday.

According to Quijano, they have asked the Capitol for more workers to be assigned at CSBT. They have also requested the Cebu City Police to provide security augmentation in both the CSBT and CNBT.

“There will be additional policemen to be deployed in both our terminals to ensure peace and order throughout the long weekend,” she said.

CSBT and CNBT are the two largest passenger bus terminals in Cebu. Both are run and managed by the Cebu Provincial Government.

