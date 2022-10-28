At least 1,000 aspirants to take PNPA Cadetship Admission Test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 1,023 cadets will take the Philippine National Police Academy Cadetship Admission Test (PNP CAT) this Oct. 29 and 30 respectively.

Their testing centers will be at the University of Cebu (UC) Banilad Campus and in Dumaguete City that will start at 9 a.m. to 12 noon with two sessions done in a day.

The takers are those who have submitted their applications and qualified to take the exam.

The exam facilitators will not accept walk-in since aspirants were already given enough time for online registration. They assured that they will abide with the existing health protocols.

If these aspirants successfully enter the PNPA, they will receive not less than P38,366 as monthly allowance with free accommodation until they graduate.

Once they graduate, they will have opportunities to become jail inspectors, fire inspectors, and police officers with a rank of Police Lieutenant.

Only those 18 to 22 years old are allowed to apply. They must be single, natural born Filipino, senior high school graduate, college or undergraduate, no criminal records, among others.

