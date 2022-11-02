IN PHOTOS: Flood in N. Bacalso, Bulacao, Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Traffic on the southbound lane of N. Bacalso Avenue in Brgy. Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu literally stopped as floodwaters on portions of the highway made it impossible for vehicles to pass through.

A heavy downpour on Wednesday, November 2 resulted in floods on portions of N. Bacalso Avenue in Brgy. Bulacao. Dozens of motorists and passengers were also left stranded.

Pedestrians and several motorists, on the other hand, braved the flooded highway and waded through smelly, knee-deep floods in order to get across.

Here are some photos that were taken at 2 p.m. by our correspondent, Paul Lauro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Visayas (Pagasa-Visayas) issued a thunderstorm advisory at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday that covered several localities in Cebu, including Talisay City.

In it, the state weather agency cautioned the public that moderate to heavy (5.5-7.5 liters/meter² per hour) rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected in Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, San Francisco, Poro, San Fernando, Barili, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Malabuyoc, Santa Fe, Bantayan, Doong Island and in nearby areas. /rcg

