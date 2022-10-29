LIST: Canceled flights on Saturday, October 29 due to inclement weather
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announces the cancelation of the following flights on Saturday, October 29, due to inclement weather.
In the Bicol region, at least 35 domestic flights were likewise cancelled amid the threat of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).
Gremil Alexis Naz, spokesperson of Office of Civil Defense Bicol, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported that 18 flights of Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines were cancelled at the Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay.
In Camarines Sur, the Naga Airport also cancelled four domestic flights while six were cancelled in Virac Airport in Catanduanes.
Below is the list of cancelled flights to and from Manila:
AirAsia (Z2)
- *Z2 219/220 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- *Z2 221/222 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- *Z2 223/224 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- *Z2 225/226 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- *Z2 227/228 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
AirSwift (T6)
- T6 710/711 Manila-Tablas-Manila
- T6 143 El Nido-Manila
- T6 149 El Nido-Manila
- T6 147 El Nido-Manila
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila
- DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6041/6042 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6057/6058 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6029/6030 Manila-San Jose-Manila
- DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- DG 6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- DG 6243/6244 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- DG 6241/6242 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- DG 6247/6248 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
- 5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila
- 5J 895 Manila-Caticlan
- 5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 901/902 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 903/904 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 2001/2002 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 905/906 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila
Malaysian Airlines (MH)
- MH 806/807 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur
- MH 704/705 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur
PAL Express (2P)
- 2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila
- 2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- 2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila
- 2P 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila
- 2P 2033/2034 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
- 2P 2039/2040 Manila-Caticlan-Manila
