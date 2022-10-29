LIST: Canceled flights on Saturday, October 29 due to inclement weather

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announces the cancelation of the following flights on Saturday, October 29, due to inclement weather.

In the Bicol region, at least 35 domestic flights were likewise cancelled amid the threat of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

Gremil Alexis Naz, spokesperson of Office of Civil Defense Bicol, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported that 18 flights of Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines were cancelled at the Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay.

In Camarines Sur, the Naga Airport also cancelled four domestic flights while six were cancelled in Virac Airport in Catanduanes.

Below is the list of cancelled flights to and from Manila:

AirAsia (Z2)

*Z2 219/220 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

*Z2 221/222 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

*Z2 223/224 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

*Z2 225/226 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

*Z2 227/228 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

AirSwift (T6)

T6 710/711 Manila-Tablas-Manila

T6 143 El Nido-Manila

T6 149 El Nido-Manila

T6 147 El Nido-Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6041/6042 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6057/6058 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6029/6030 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6195/6196 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6243/6244 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

DG 6241/6242 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

DG 6247/6248 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 895 Manila-Caticlan

5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 919/920 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 901/902 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 903/904 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 2001/2002 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 905/906 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

Malaysian Airlines (MH)

MH 806/807 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur

MH 704/705 Kuala Lumpur-Manila-Kuala Lumpur

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

2P 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

2P 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

2P 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

2P 2033/2034 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

2P 2039/2040 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

