Driver of 1 of 2 dump trucks seen racing on Mandaue road fined

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The driver of one of two dump trucks that were seen in a viral video driving recklessly and almost hitting other vehicles on M. L. Quezon Street last October 10, was fined.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) said that the driver appeared before his office after the truck was flagged down by one of their traffic enforcers on October 31.

Jumao-as said that the driver had the needed documents.

He said the driver was only fined for reckless driving amounting to P1,000 but paid a total of about P17,000 because of his pending traffic violations worth around P16,000.

On the night of October 10, a video showing two trucks that almost hit an SUV went viral. The TEAM said that the two trucks were racing.

Jumao-as said that the driver who is a resident of Barangay Subangdaku justified that he was traveling in his lane but there was a barrier which is why he swerved a little into the inner lane.

But Jumao-as said when they watched the CCTV footage near the area, they did not see a plastic barrier.

Jumao-as said they also already located the driver of the other dump truck.

He is reminding truck drivers to always follow traffic rules considering that they are bigger than most other vehicles traveling on the roads.

Jumao-as said that they will be strictly implementing the speed limit ordinance next year as the purchase of speed guns is ongoing.

However, he said that they will soon start their information drive about the implementation of the speed limit ordinance. /rcg

