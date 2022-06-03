TEAM to cited drivers: Pay violations or face arrest

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is encouraging drivers who were apprehended and issued citation tickets to settle and pay their fines to prevent being issued a bench warrant.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said they would intensify the filing of cases against the drivers who continue to ignore their pending obligations for their traffic violations.

Jumao-as said that only a few drivers have paid for their violations so far.

The TEAM executive director said that in May alone about 6,000 traffic violators were recorded wherein only 10 percent have paid.

“Imagine kung mabaryan na dako-dako gyud og makuha nga collection nga ato sang ibalik sa katawhan through service,” said Jumaos-as.

Jumao-as said some of the traffic violations that are usually violated are illegal U-turns and disregarding traffic signs and road obstruction or illegal parking.

Fees for traffic violations range from P500 to P1,000 depending on the offense.

He said several drivers are not really paying attention to citation tickets which is why they will be intensifying their enforcement.

“Kung atoang pasagdaan ingun ana, ang nagviolate sa dalan nga wala mibayad seguradong moviolate sa sunod nga mga adlaw kay dili man siya kabayad, mao nang himuan og ngipon atoang ordinansa, balaod para magmatngon ang mga drivers” he said.

The case that will be filed is in line with the city ordinance about traffic rules.

Jumao-as said if they will be issued a bench warrant they will be blacklisted by the National Bureau of Investigation and local government unit offices.

Violators are given seven working days from the day they were issued traffic citation tickets to settle their offenses or they will be issued summons from the city fiscal.

Those who would want to pay for their traffic violations may go to the TEAM’s office located at the back of the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex beside the National Bureau of Investigation District Office. /rcg

ALSO READ:

TEAM intensifies anti-overloading drive

TEAM to propose establishment of pay parking zones

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy