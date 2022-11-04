Alleged member of Abella Criminal Gang nabbed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged member of Abella Criminal Gang who is wanted for murder and homicide was arrested onboard a passenger ship in Cebu City on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu Field Unit, in coordination with the Cebu City Mobile Force Company and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU-7), arrested the accused, Argie Abella, 37, a resident of Barangay Busay in Cebu City, via virtue of warrants of arrest.

Abella was charged for murder by Judge Ma. Lynna Pacamalan Adviento, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 58 in Cebu City last March 10, 2022 with no bail recommended.

Abella was also charged last September 4, 2022, for homicide by Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Cebu City with P120,000 as bail recommended.

The CIDG-7, in its report, said that the accused was traveling under the name of his cousin. The accused is said to be a member of the Abella Criminal Group engaged in gun running, robbery hold-up, and illegal drug trade in the areas of Cebu City and other neighboring cities and municipalities.

The said accused is also listed by CIDG Cebu City Field Unit as Highly Valuable Individual under COPLAN “Abella,” in which the other members were earlier neutralized through the implementation of the search warrant.

Abella is currently detained at the CIDG-7 detention facility pending the return of warrants of arrest to the courts of origin.

/bmjo

