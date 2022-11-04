CCTO issues fewer citation tickets in October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has reported a decrease in the number of citation ticket issuance in October compared to the number they issued in September.

In a social media post on Thursday, November 3, 2022, the CCTO reported issuing 12,186 citation fines to violating drivers in October, which is much fewer than the 21,898 citation tickets they issued to violating drivers in September.

“Medyo nadisiplina na tingali kining mga badlungon nga driver. Apan naka-impound gihapon kita og 231 ka motorsiklo; 192 ka E-bike; 12 ka pribado nga sakyanan; usa ka trailer (truck),” the CCTO said.

“Naka clamp pod kita og 609 (vehicles) sa day and night operation,” it added.

The CCTO, however, reported that the number of cases they filed against traffic violators have gone up.

The CCTO has filed 88 traffic violation cases on October, compared to the 43 cases filed in September.

“Among awhag sa mga motorista nga madakpan sa pag-settle sa inyong mga citation ticket aron dili kamo ma filan og kso basi sa City Ordinance 801 ug allied ordinances sa Syudad sa Sugbo,” the office said.

